Drink Your Veggies for Better Memory

Health.com
September 08, 2001

New studies show Cabernet Sauvignon, fruit and vegetable juice, and coffee might help prevent Alzheimer's disease. The drinks slowed buildup of a damaging protein, which scientists believe kills brain cells related to learning and memory. So how much do you need? It takes one 4-ounce glass of the wine a day, says a study by Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

The juice-bar tally: People who drink fruit and vegetable juices more than three times a week have a 76 percent lower risk of developing Alzheimer's. Another study shows it'll take 500 milligrams of caffeine a day (a whopping 5 cups of coffee) to give you the benefit. We plan on dabbling in all of them for our memory boost.

