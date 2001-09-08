Drink Your Veggies for Better Memory

New studies show Cabernet Sauvignon, fruit and vegetable juice, and coffee might help prevent Alzheimer's disease. The drinks slowed buildup of a damaging protein, which scientists believe kills brain cells related to learning and memory. So how much do you need? It takes one 4-ounce glass of the wine a day, says a study by Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

The juice-bar tally: People who drink fruit and vegetable juices more than three times a week have a 76 percent lower risk of developing Alzheimer's. Another study shows it'll take 500 milligrams of caffeine a day (a whopping 5 cups of coffee) to give you the benefit. We plan on dabbling in all of them for our memory boost.