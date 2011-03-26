Sunscreen Brands Dermatologists Love

Dermatologists have access to every product, well, under the sun. So what do they use?

Solbar Shield SPF 40 ($12.95). “Great for sensitive skin. Its physical blockers like zinc and titanium dioxide keep damaging rays out.”

Amy McMichael, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine



Neutrogena Fresh Cooling Body Mist Sunblock, SPF 45 ($9.49). “I like the high-SPF, broad-spectrum protection. And its not greasy,

so it wont clog pores.”

Elizabeth McBurney, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine



Banana Boat UltraMist Sport SPF 30 Continuous Clear Spray ($9.99). “I spray it on my daughter when she wont stand still. Just a few hits give even coverage.”

Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at New Yorks Mt. Sinai School of Medicine



LaRoche-Posay Anthelios SX ($29). “Its ideal for very fair skin because it protects from a wide range of UV rays.”

Rhoda S. Narins, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at New York University Medical School



Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 With Parsol 1789 ($10.50). “This lightweight lotion wont clog pores or cause breakouts.”

Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant attending physician of dermatology at Beth Israel Medical Center