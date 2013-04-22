The New Way to Go Natural: Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler, Interior designer and lead judge on Bravos Top Design.
Utopia collection“My Utopia collection, which includes the Utopia Karen Carafe ($85; JonathanAdler.com), is made of brown stoneware with a sheer white glaze and has a natural feel with a dollop of tongue-in-cheek chic.”
Hot combo: green and brown
“Brown (the color, not the college) is a great natural trend. David Hicks by Ashley Hicks II Kyoto Shrine Fabric in Celery ($224 per yard; LeeJofa.com for showroom locations) features my favorite combobrown paired with greenthe colors of Mother Nature herself.”
Fresh flowers
“Ranunculus. Why? Theyre just my absolute favorites!”
