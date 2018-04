The New Way to Go Natural: Ty Pennington

, host and designer on the ABC series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition“The Inmodern Surfin Magazine Rack ($60; 2modern.com ) is such a cool piece. I cant help but think of the ocean and surfing when I see it.”“The natural texture of the Becca Stool by Modern Bamboo ($490; Vivavi.com ) is so beautiful and versatile that you can use it in pretty much any room. I like it in the living room for seating, in the bathroom to hold a pile of fresh towels, or in the media room to store stereo equipment.”“I love the simplicity of a bamboo plant in a glass vase with zen rocks (at plant retailers nationwide). Theyre so low-maintenance and resilient.”