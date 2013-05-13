America's Healthiest Spas: Home Products From Our Winners

Elena Rover
May 13, 2013

By Elena Rover
From Health magazine
Canyon Ranch Your Transformation: Restore Intensive Moisturizer
($95; www.saksfifthavenue.com)
Protects skin from UV damage and free radicals.

 

Mii amo Sedona Sun Tea
($18 for 4 ounces; www.miiamo.com)
An antioxidant-rich blend of cranberry, black currant, elderberry and caffeine-free red tea.

 

Cal-a-Vie Living Gourmet Spa Cuisine
($35; www.cal-a-vie.com)
This cookbook is packed with 141 delicious, low-calorie recipes.

 

Green Valley Essential Oils
($10 for 1.25 ounces; www.greenvalleyspa.com)
Try the energizing Green oil, including bay, cedarwood, geranium, and pine.

