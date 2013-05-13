America's Healthiest Spas: Four Great Weight-Loss Spas



You can drop pounds at just about any good spa. But if getting slimmer is your No. 1 goal, consider a spa that makes weight loss its specialty. Besides Top 10 winners Cal-a-Vie and Pritikin, here are four more that get high marks for helping you lose weight in a healthy wayand learn how to keep it off. (Check with your health insurer to see if it will cover any tests or programs you undertake at these spas; while reimbursement is far from a sure thing, it happens in some cases.)

The Greenhouse

Arlington, Texas

817-640-4000

If there is a heaven, it probably wants to be the Greenhouse. This women-only retreat is luxe and relaxing, but you can do some serious slimming in its dietitian-run residential weight-loss program. Its packed with exercise and spa treatmentsand you get breakfast in bed.

Cost: $5,200 to $12,700 for 4- to 14-day programs.

Hilton Head Health

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

800-292-2440

This spa is all business: You come here to lose weight and learn how to make smart nutrition and health decisions. Hilton Head may not pamper you as much as other spas, but youll leave thinner, smarter, and healthier.

Cost: $3,995 per week per person for the full weight-loss program (spa treatments are extra), with a discount for additional weeks.

New Life Hiking Spa

Killington, Vt.

866-298-5433

The weight-loss program at this outdoorsy New England spa focuses heavily on (you guessed it) melting pounds via hiking the mountain right outside its doors. Youll do healthy eating and plenty of yoga, too.

Cost: $2,299 per person, double occupancy, for the 11-day Weight Loss Retreat.

Red Mountain Spa

St. George, Utah

877-246-4453

Heres another spa where youll hike your butt off, this time in the red rocks of Utah. The Re-Energizing Weight Loss week includes metabolism testing, a nutrition consultation, cooking demonstrations, and spa treatments.

Cost: $415 and up per person per night, double occupancy for 7-night package; spa services and golf extra.

Next: Home Products From Our Winners

Back to "America's Healthiest Spas" Intro