America's Healthiest Spas: Five Standout Day Spas

Sometimes all you really need is the spa equivalent of a great restaurantone that offers a top-notch menu and is close enough to let you visit whenever the urge strikes. Melisse Gelula, editor in chief of Luxury SpaFinder Interactive, says these five big-city spas deliver everything youre looking for.

Los Angeles

Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts Clinic (323-655-7546, www.skinhealthexperts.com)

A-list celebrities keep this cutting-edge medi-spa on speed dial. No frills herejust advanced treatments such as the Ultimate Kate ($350), which combines oxygen and light therapy to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

New York City

Cornelia Day Resort (866-663-1700, www.cornelia.com)

Whether youre lounging in the Relaxation Library, lunching in the rooftop garden or enjoying the only watsu (water-shiatsu) pool in Manhattan, its hard not to feel like royalty here. Cornelia has the little touches nailed, right down to a personalized label on your locker.

San Francisco

SenSpa (415-441-1777, www.senspa.com)

This chic, 13,000-square-foot place is reminiscent of a destination spa. In addition to the usual spa treatments, it offers well-being seminars and complimentary sessions with an on-site life coach.

Chicago

Soulistic Studio (312-226-7685, www.soulisticstudiospa.com)

This eco-conscious yoga studio and spa uses only 100% certified organic products in its treatments. Dont miss the by-appointment-only Sunlight Sauna ($30 for 30 minutes), featuring energy-efficient infrared technology.

Dallas

Renee Rouleau Skin Care Spa (214-735-4364, www.reneerouleau.com)

If you want the ultimate facial, this is the place, Gelula says. The two-hour Synergy 7 combines the spas seven best antiaging facials into one amazing treatment; it costs $600…and its worth it.

Next: Across the Border: Mexico and Canada

Back to "America's Healthiest Spas" Intro