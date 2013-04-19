The Health Guide: Making Time for Me

From Health magazine

Gandhi once said, “There is more to life than increasing its speed.” In slowing down, you gain time to connect with the people who are most important to you, time to pursue your passions, time to be instead of just do. “We all think that someday well start living,” says Cecile Andrews, author of Slow is BeautifulNew Visions of Community, Leisure, and Joie de Vivre and The Circle of Simplicity: Return to the Good Life. “I think women are beginning to realize that theyd better start now.” Youll find plenty of ways to slow down, simplify your life, and make some Me Time on the following pages. Enjoy.

