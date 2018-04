The Best Makeup for Summer

From Health magazine

Lose your base

Streamline your routine—and cosmetics case—by trading your usual lotion, base, and sunscreen for a single tube of tinted moisturizer. Pick one rich in SPF and antioxidants, which do damage control, such as Murad Oil-Free Sunblock SPF 15 Sheer Tint ($25).

Should you need a smidgen more coverage than a tinted moisturizer offers, dust a loose mineral powder like Almay Pure Blends Mineral Makeup ($12.49) over your T-zone. “It can help veil imperfections without turning greasy in the heat,” says Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist for Clarins.Pressed powders are too heavy during warm-weather months, says Alison Raffaele, founder and creative director of Alison Raffaele Cosmetics. Start the day with a thin layer of mattifying gel like OC Eight ($40).Switch from a powder blush to one of the latest streak-proof gels or mousses. These formulas are easy to apply with fingertips and offer a just-right wash of color. “Theyre sheer, and they let the skin show through, which creates a delicate flush,” Raffaele says. Benefit Posietint ($28 ) is one of our favorites because the pretty poppy hue can be used on lips, too.Swap powder eye shadows, which crinkle and fade in the heat, for wet-to-dry formulas that “go on sheer and dont budge all day,” Barose says. Universally flattering gold and bronze hues are as easy to wear as browns and beiges but offer a warmer, more modern sheen. We love Becca Eye Tint (shown in Gilt, $24).Ditch your black mascara for one of the new, splashy aquamarine or seafoam shades, which are far less glaring than their ultraelectric predecessors. Our pick: Clarins Wonder Waterproof Mascara (shown in Wonder Mint, $23.50).Retire precision lip pencils and satin-finish bullets, and opt for see-through multitasking glosses and balms instead. Infused with moisturizers and sunscreen, fruit-inspired shades look tasteful on all skin tones. Try Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster SPF 15 Lip Gloss (shown in Brightening Cherry, $25 ).