Organic Deodorant: Does it Work?

Sure, organic deodorant sounds like a great idea. But if your experience is anything like ours, youll probably agree that natural sweat stoppers can leave much to be desired. Now were happy to report that some new organic deodorants that recently hit the market really do sop up wetness and leave you smelling sweet.

How do we know? We rolled em on, then hit the treadmilland no one nearby looked the least bit offended. Among the best: Natures Gate Organics Fruit Blend Deodorant ($5.50), a stick that uses baking soda to banish odors and organic fruit, floral, and herbal extracts for scent. We also like Erbaviva Organic Deodorant ($16), a spray mist that combines ingredients like grain alcohol, sage, lemon peel, and patchouli and tea tree oils.