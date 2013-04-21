Dancing Queens: The Salsa Dancer

Konajilo Luseni Barrasso, 28

Public relations account supervisor, New York

By her mid-20s, Kona still carried the 15 extra pounds she'd gained in college. Bored by the treadmill, she Googled "dance classes"and salsa sites covered the screen. "I thought, ‘Wow, this is different. This is sexy,'" she says. Kona nervously showed up at a local class, sure she'd be the only African-American woman in a room full of Latinos, and that she wouldn't be able to do the steps. But the room was filled with all kinds of people, "and everyone messed up just like I did." Kona was hooked, becoming so eager for the slide and step that she began coming to the 2-hour class twice a week. "The music's in my head, so even at work I move a little bit more, I bounce, I have a spring in my step. My office friends call me Little Salsa Girl."

The classes upped her social cha-cha-cha, too: Her fellow dancers share her passion, and they get together outside of class once or twice a month to practice. With each spicy move, Kona's work and home stresses sashay away. And she looks good. Not only has she lost 20 pounds"I don't need French fries for a high, I'm high on salsa"but she now celebrates her curvy body. "Even my husband sees a new spark in me. When I'm dancing, I feel like the sexiest woman alive."

