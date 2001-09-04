Health Magazine's Health Expert Network

Introducing the pros we turn to for all your health needs-from A to Z.

ALLERGY AND ASTHMA

William E. Berger, MD

Board-certified physician of allergy and immunology; founder, Allergy and Asthma Associates of Southern California, Mission Viejo, California.

ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE

James A. Duke, PhD

Economic botanist, USDA (retired); executive director, Green Farmacy Garden, Fulton, Maryland; distinguished lecturer in the Herbal Healing program, Tai Sophia Institute in Laurel, Maryland; author of Duke's Handbook of Medicinal Plants of the Bible.

BEAUTY

Ted Gibson

Celebrity hair stylist with clients including Claire Danes and Angelina Jolie; owner, Ted Gibson Salon.

Rita Hazan

Celebrity hair colorist with clients including Ellen Pompeo, Renee Zellweger; owner, Rita Hazan Salon.

Mally Roncal

Celebrity makeup artist with clients including Beyonce and Teri Hatcher; creator, mally BEAUTY.

Daisy Lewellyn

Beauty, fashion, and lifestyle expert; television contributor for networks including E!, Style Network, CBS2, and FOX; Health Feel Great Weight style coach. Email: info@daisylewellyn.com

BEHAVIORAL AND PREVENTIVE MEDICINE

Bess H. Marcus, PhD

Professor of community health and psychiatry and human behavior, director of the Centers for Behavioral and Preventative Medicine, The Miriam Hospital and the Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University.

BREAST-CANCER RESEARCH

Julia Smith, MD, PhD

Director, NYU Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention Program; director, Lynne Cohen Breast Cancer Preventative Care Program, NYU Cancer Institute and Bellevue Hospital.

Susan M. Love, MD

Clinical professor of surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; president and medical director, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation; founder and director, National Breast Cancer Coalition.

CARDIOLOGY

Elsa-Grace V. Giardina, MD

Director, Center for Women's Health; professor of clinical medicine, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons;

DERMATOLOGY

Doris J. Day, MD, FAAD

Board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon; clinical assistant professor of dermatology, NYU Medical Center.



Lisa M. Donofrio, MD

Board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon; associate clinical professor of dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine.

Howard Murad, MD, FAAD

Board-certified dermatologist, pharmacist, and associate clinical professor of dermatology, UCLA; founder of Murad, Inc.; author of Wrinkle Free Forever.



ENERGY

Mary Ann Bauman, MD

Medical director for women's health and community relations, Integris Health Inc.; author of Fight Fatigue: Six Simple Steps to Maximize Your Energy.

EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGY AND SPORTS MEDICINE

Michele S. Olson, PhD, FACSM

Professor of exercise science, Auburn University, Montgomery, Alabama; Reebok Master Trainer.

FITNESS COACHES AND TRAINERS

Geralyn Coopersmith, MA, CSCS

Exercise physiologist and creator of Health Feel Great Weight workout plan; senior manager, Equinox Fitness Training Institute; author of Fit + Female.

Jenny Hadfield

Health Girls Gotta Move Running Club Coach. Certified coach and personal trainer with degrees in exercise physiology and exercise science; author of Running for Mortals.

Sara Ivanhoe

Yoga instructor, Yogaworks, Santa Monica, California; best-selling DVD star and Fit TV instructor.

Kristin McGee

Pilates and yoga instructor, New York, NY; American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer; best-selling DVD star.

FOOD AND NUTRITION

Bethenny Frankel

Celebrity natural-foods chef; owner of baked-goods company, bethennybakes;

David Heber, MD, PhD

Professor, UCLA department of medicine, division of clinical nutrition, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, and UCLA School of Public Health; director, UCLA Center for Human Nutrition; author of What Color is Your Diet?: The 7 Colors of Health.

Samantha Heller, MS, RD

Registered dietitian; exercise physiologist; certified exercise instructor.

David L. Katz, MD, MPH. FACPM, FACP

Director, Yale University Prevention Research Center; internationally recognized authority on nutrition, weight management, and the prevention of chronic disease.

Sharon Richter, MS, RD, CDN

Registered Dietitian, consultant, and creator of the Health Feel Great Weight Diet.

Julie Upton, MS, RD

Registered Dietitian; American Dietetic Association media resource.

GENERAL HEALTH

Steven N. Blair, PED

Professor, department of exercise science and department of epidemiology and biostatistics, Arnold School of Public Health, University of South Carolina; former president and CEO, Cooper Institute; author of Active Living Every Day.

John S. Williamson, PhD

Professor of medicinal chemistry and research professor, Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, The University of Mississippi.

GYNECOLOGY

Katharine O'Connell, MD

Assistant clinical professor, OB-GYN, Columbia University Medical Center.

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Roshini Raj, MD

Board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology with degrees from NYU School of Medicine and Harvard University; assistant professor of medicine, NYU Medical Center-Tisch Hospital.

LIFE BALANCE

M.J. Ryan

Life coach; one of the creators of the bestselling Random Acts of Kindness series; author of This Year I Will....

Ariane de Bonvoisin

Change coach and founder of First30days; author of The First 30 Days: Your Guide to Any Change.

MONEY

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox

Personal finance expert; speaker; New York Times bestselling author.

NATURAL LIVING

Sara Snow

Green expert, and host of Discovery Network shows Living Fresh and Get Fresh with Sara Snow; author of Sara Snows Fresh Living: The Essential Room-by-Room Guide to a Greener, Healthier Family and Home.

NEUROLOGY

Richard B. Lipton, MD

Professor and vice chairman of neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; director, Montefiore Headache Center.

PSYCHOLOGY

Judith Beck, PhD

Director, Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy; author of The Beck Diet Solution: Train Your Brain to Think Like a Thin Person; Health Feel Great Weight coach.

SEXUALITY

Jennifer Berman, MD

Urologist and educator specializing in female urology and female sexual and menopausal health; author of For Women Only: A Revolutionary Guide to Overcoming Sexual Dysfunction and Reclaiming Your Sex Life.

WEIGHT LOSS

James O. Hill, PhD

Professor of pediatrics and medicine; Director, Center for Human Nutrition, University of Colorado Denver; co-founder, America On The Move.

Barbara Rolls, PhD

Professor and Guthrie Chairwoman in nutritional sciences, The Pennsylvania State University; author of The Volumetrics Eating Plan.

WINE

Andrea Robinson

Master sommelier; author of Great Wine Made Simple.

WOMEN'S HEALTH

Nieca Goldberg, MD

Associate professor of medicine and medical director, NYU Women's Heart Program; author of Dr. Goldberg's Complete Guide to Women's Health.

Marianne J. Legato, MD

Professor of clinical medicine, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons; founder and director, Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and of the Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine Inc.

Vivian W. Pinn, MD

Associate director for research on women's health and director, Office of Research on Women's Health, National Institutes of Health.

JoAnn E. Manson, MD, DrPH

Chief, division of preventive medicine; co-director of the Connors Center for Women's Health and Gender Biology, Brigham and Women's Hospital; professor of medicine and women's health, Harvard Medical School; author of Hot Flashes, Hormones & Your Health.