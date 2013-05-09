Surprising New Uses for Beer

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Health helper

The grains used to make beer contain silicon, which boosts bone density, says Katherine Tucker, PhD, a senior scientist at Tufts University. Dark beer also contains antioxidants that reduce your risk of heart disease. Enjoy up to one glass a day.

Sole soother

The yeast in beer softens weary, callused feet. Try this treatment from Milk + Honey Spa in Austin, Texas. Pour 1 bottle of lager into a tub of warm water, and soak 10 minutes. Massage 1 cup Epsom salt and the juice of 1 lime onto feet and legs. Rinse and relax.

Cooks companion

When braising meats, try adding 1 inch of brown ale (such as Newcastle) to the pan. Beer tenderizes the meat and adds great flavor, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, Healths senior food and nutrition editor.

Garden aid

Slugs eating your veggies? Set a beer trap, says Felder Rushing, author of Passalong Plants. Fill a container with beer, cut a small hole in the lid, and bury it in your garden; lid should be flush with the ground. Slugs, drawn to the hops, will fall in.