Sports Bras for Real Curves: Nike Zip Front Bra

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Details:

$45; www.nike.com

Support:

Thanks in part to the adjustable straps, it works for medium-impact activities like power-walking and inline skating.

Comfort:

Easy to get on, but straps are cut too close to the neck and there is some gapping on sides and back (the bands not adjustable); wicks well. One catch: Our tester said it made her feel a little warm.

Looks:

Nice zip-in-front style, but otherwise plain.

Sizes:

32A to 40DD

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7