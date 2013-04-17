Sports Bras for Real Curves: Nike Zip Front Bra

Beth Dreher
April 17, 2013

Details:
$45; www.nike.com

Support:
Thanks in part to the adjustable straps, it works for medium-impact activities like power-walking and inline skating.

Comfort:
Easy to get on, but straps are cut too close to the neck and there is some gapping on sides and back (the bands not adjustable); wicks well. One catch: Our tester said it made her feel a little warm.

Looks:
Nice zip-in-front style, but otherwise plain.

Sizes:
32A to 40DD

