Sports Bras for Real Curves: Adidas Simia Wired Bra

Beth Dreher
April 17, 2013

Details:
$40; www.adidas.com

Support:
With help from an underwire and wide adjustable straps, this bra handles anything up to medium-impact like a Spinning or ballet class.

Comfort:
As comfortable as your everyday bra but with more wicking powermesh weave on the back acts like an air conditioner while you sweat.

Looks:
Pretty basic. Our testers loved the way encapsulated cups lift and separate for a great look under a workout top.

Sizes:
32 to 38A, B, and C

