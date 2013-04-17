Sports Bras for Real Curves: Adidas Simia Wired Bra

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

Details:

$40; www.adidas.com

Support:

With help from an underwire and wide adjustable straps, this bra handles anything up to medium-impact like a Spinning or ballet class.

Comfort:

As comfortable as your everyday bra but with more wicking powermesh weave on the back acts like an air conditioner while you sweat.

Looks:

Pretty basic. Our testers loved the way encapsulated cups lift and separate for a great look under a workout top.

Sizes:

32 to 38A, B, and C

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

