Sports Bras for Real Curves: Enell Sport Bra

Beth Dreher
April 17, 2013

By Beth Dreher
From Health magazine
Details:
$60; www.enell.com

Support:
Above average, thanks to the superclose fit and 11 hook-and-eyes in front.

Comfort:
Extreme compression and dense polyester-spandex material combine for poor sweat-wicking and next to no breathability. Plus, the superwide straps arent adjustable.

Looks:
Ugh. Fabric nearly up to your collarbone and shininess that recalls an 80s prom gown.

Sizes:
32C to 50DDD

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

