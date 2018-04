Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

Details:

$50; www.patagonia.com

Support:

Despite having adjustable straps, it only stops jiggle for low-impact activities like yoga and strength training.

Comfort:

Very breathable and wicks impressively; also has a super­comfortable elastic band beneath breasts.

Looks:

Testers favorite bra, stylewise, thanks to the racer back and cool colors.

Sizes:

32C/D to 40C/D

