Sports Bras for Real Curves: Moving Comfort Fiona

Details:

$44; www.movingcomfort.com

Support:

Combo of polyester-spandex material and hook-and-eye closures in back hold up well for low- and medium-impact activities like Pilates and cycling.

Comfort:

Wicks sweat nicely and breathes well. Testers loved the easily adjustable (Velcro in front) wide straps but complained about the straps uncomfortable seams.

Looks:

Bland, basic styling; no breast separation.

Sizes:

34C to 44DDD

