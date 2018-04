Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

Details:

$40; www.championusa.com

Support:

ImpressiveĀ—our D-cup tester could run in it, no problem.

Comfort:

Keeps you cool and wicks sweat well; ample, adjustable straps and band, and nylon-polyester material make for a great fit. Its so comfy that a few testers forgot they were even wearing it.

Looks:

Beware the uniboob. Plus, the no-frills style definitely isnt couture.

Sizes:

34C to 44DDD

