Sports Bras for Real Curves

Bigger than a B cup? Then you know finding a sports bra that is comfortable, stylish, and stops unwanted bouncing can be a challenge. “Look for a bra thats adjustable, has wide straps, and is made of sweat-wicking fabric,” says Tomima Edmark, apparel-design expert and creator of the lingerie Web site HerRoom.com. Our testers (all size 36C or above) put six designs through their paces; heres how the bras stacked up.

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

