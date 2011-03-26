Surprising Skin-Smoother: Grapes

From Health magazine
The tiny seeds in grapes are packed with wrinkle-fighting antioxidants and super-softening oils. No wonder the fruit is turning up in so many cutting-edge skin-care products.
Guilty pleasure
A grapeseed-based oil that contains flecks of (real!) gold? Linden Leaves Gold Oil ($42.95) makes you feel rich all over.
Lavish lather
The subtly scented LOccitane Grape Shower Oil ($22) transforms into a foam that cleanses and moisturizes.
Soap-free suds
Dont let the mousse-like texture of Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser ($26) fool you. This gentle, purifying cleanser is free of irritating soap, making it perfect for the sensitive set.
Happy hour
Finally, a cocktail that makes you look rested. Natures Gate Have a Vine Day Chardonnay Hydrator for Daytime ($24.95) packs potent antioxidants to lift and smooth your skin.
A natural pick-me-up
Instantly revive your complexion with a spritz of Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist ($22), an organic blend of soothing white and red grape juices.
Soft touch
Wave good-bye to dry, cracked hands with Burts Bees Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Creme ($10).
Mood-boosting moisture
The tangy scent of Origins Gloomaway Grapefruit Body Souffle ($27.50) revitalizes your senses, while grapeseed and apricot-kernel oils soften your skin.