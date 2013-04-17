Seniors and Fitness, Part 2: Tips to Keep You Active and Safe

IstockphotoLast week I wrote about several new studies showing the benefits of regular exercise for older adults. But only about a third of people age 65 and older exercise, reports the National Center for Health Statistics. Many are hesitant to start working out, especially if they've been sedentary for a long time or have preexisting health complications to worry about.

So how do you get your loved ones up and into a routine that they'll stick with? Here are some tips to get them started.

Seniorsas with anyone who starts a regular exercise programare more likely to stick to a program that they enjoy, and that provides social interaction as well as fitness benefits. In the University of Kansas study, for instance, not one participant dropped out of the walking group, researchers reported, because they were having fun and making friends. Look for senior fitness groups in your community, or for fitness clubs specifically for older adultsa growing trend that USA Today and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review both reported on this month.

Talk to your doctor if you or a loved one has specific health concerns that might make exercise difficult or intimidating, or if you require an individualized program. For example, heart-attack survivors can order a free Heartfelt For Life DVD containing low-impact, easy-to-do exercises developed by heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, MD.

Even for healthy seniors, safety may still be a concern. The American Senior Fitness Association has these tips and more to help you get your loved ones up and moving.