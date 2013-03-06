A Yoga Stretch That Flattens Your Tummy

Imagine if you could flatten your tummy without doing a single crunch. You can! Tighten your abs by doing my “Jaguar” move three to four times a week. It targets those hard-to-tone lower ab muscles that are crucial for

a firmer belly.

How-to: Start on your hands and knees, with your shoulders directly over your wrists and your hips directly over your knees. Curl your toes under and extend your body to push-up position. Keeping your shoulders directly over your wrists, relax your head between your arms and bring your right knee toward your chest (try to touch it to your forehead). Be sure to keep your hips low. Hold for 5-15 breaths. Return to starting position and repeat with your left knee. Do a total of 3 reps per side.