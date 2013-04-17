Fit at Any Age: Your 30s Strength Workout

Bicycle

for abs

Lie on your back with knees drawn in toward your chest and hands behind your head, elbows wide. Lift your shoulders and head off the floor. Extend your right leg at a low diagonal and twist your shoulders to the left, drawing your right elbow toward your left knee; do the same on the opposite side. Repeat sequence for 1 minute.

for upper back, tricepsStand with a dumbbell in each hand, feet hip-width apart, and knees slightly bent. Lean forward from the hips so your back is parallel to the floor and arms are hanging toward the floor, palms facing in. Bend your elbows up past your waist, then slowly lower them back toward the floor. Repeat for 1 minute.for butt, hamstrings, quads, calvesStand with feet shoulder-width apart, and arms raised out to the sides at shoulder height with elbows bent and fingers pointed up. Bending your knees, lower down to a half-squat. Jump up, straightening your legs and stretching your arms toward the ceiling; land in starting position. Repeat for 1 minute.for chest, abs, triceps, hamstrings, buttStart in plank position with hands directly under your shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Lift your left leg so your heel is at hip-height. Hold for 1 breath, then lower it to the floor; repeat on opposite side. Then, with both feet down, bend elbows and lower chest as far as you can. Straighten your arms. Repeat the sequence for a total of 1 minute.