Three Reasons to Love Flowers

From Health magazine

Flower power wasnt just a late-sixties thing. New research shows the sight and smell of flowers can change your brain chemistry and make you feel more positive, says Jeannette Haviland-Jones, PhD, professor of psychology and director of the Human Emotions Lab at Rutgers University. Here, other perks of living with flowers.

Youll feel more up

Reach for a bunch of gerbera daisies instead of a pint of Ben & Jerrys when youre down. In a study by Haviland-Jones, women who unexpectedly received flowers displayed instant happinessand were still in good moods three days later.

Youll stress less

Turn your home into a sanctuary with bright blossoms. In a Harvard Medical School study, people who kept fresh-cut flowers around the house felt less anxiety.

Youll get creative

Keep blooms in your office for inspiration. Texas A&M University researchers found that women had more innovative ideas and solutions to problems when flowers were nearby.