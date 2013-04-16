Your Feel Great Weight Cardio Plan

Want to lose weight for good? “The key is exercising consistently in a way that burns calories, reduces body fat, builds muscle, and stokes your metabolism,” fitness expert Geralyn Coopersmith says. “Thats what this plan is all about.” It combines fat-burning cardio interval workouts with muscle-building strength training, so youll burn even more calorieseven when youre not exercising.

Outdoor-walking workout:

1. Walk at a moderate pace for 3 minutes.

2. Use normal strides, arms swinging alongside your body.

3. Power-walk (take shorter, faster steps, drive bent elbows back, and let hips move side to side) for 1 minute. Focus on landing on your heel and rolling through the ball of the foot and the toe.

4. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for a total of 30 minutes.

Treadmill workout:

1. Walk at a moderate pace for 3 minutes.

2. Pick up the pace and increase incline by 2–3 percent for 1 minute. You should be exerting enough effort so that its hard to keep up a conversation.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for a total of 30 minutes.

Elliptical workout:

1. Use light resistance with high ramp for 3 minutes.

2. Lower ramp and increase resistance; work at a challenging pace for 1 minute.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for a total of 30 minutes.

Bike workout:(outdoor or indoor)

1. Pedal at a moderate intensity (a 6 or 7 out of 10) for 3 minutes.

2. Up intensity (to an 8 or 9 out of 10) for 1 minute.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for a total of 30 minutes.