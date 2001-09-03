Our Feel Great Weight Dream Team

A dream plan requires a dream team. We've gathered the best for our Feel Great Weight plan. Here they are:
|Your nutrition guru:
Sharon Richter, MS, RD
A registered dietician in private practice in New York City, shes contributed to Picture Perfect Weight Loss books and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” And she consults for Equinox Fitness Clubs, Kiehls, and Nike.
|Your fitness guru:
Geralyn Coopersmith, Equinox senior trainer
Geralyn is an exercise physiologist, senior manager of the Equinox Fitness Training Institute, and author of Fit and Female: The Perfect Fitness and Nutrition Game Plan for Your Unique Body Type.
|Your motivation guru:
Judith S. Beck, PhD
Shes director of the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research; associate professor in psychology and psychiatry, University of Pennsylvania; author of The Beck Diet Solution: Train Your Brain to Think Like a Thin Person.
|Your style guru:
Daisy Lewellyn
A trend-tracker for Glamour and In Style, Daisy shares her “real women” style-and-beauty expertise on “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” and more.