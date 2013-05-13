Find the Right Running Shoes

Youll enjoy running more in the right shoes, and to find them you need to know your arch type. Heres a test from Girls Gotta Move Running Club coach Jenny Hadfield you can do at home: Wet the bottom of one foot and step on a paper towel or brown paper bag; step off and match the shape of the wet mark to one of the illustrations below. Then look for shoes that fit comfortably and are made specifically for your arch.

You have aYoure probably an overpronator (your arches roll inward too much as you run). Support your arch with “motion control” or “stability” shoes.You have aYoure probably an underpronator (your arches dont roll inward enough). Look for flexible shoes described as “cushioning.”

You have aYoure a neutral runner (your foot rolls in just enough) and need shoes with basic stability control, usually called a “neutral” shoe.