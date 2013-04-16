Hit the Beach to Ramp Up Your Runs

From Health magazine

If you find yourself beach-bound this summer, spice up your running routine with some jogs on the sand. It burns twice as many calories as road running and is less taxing on your joints than pounding the pavement. You cant beat the scenery, either! Before you get going, slather on some sunscreen and consider these tips.

Choose your shoes

You dont need a specific type for beach running, but try to dedicate one pair of running shoes for beach runs so you dont have to attempt the nearly impossible task of removing all the sand after your workout.

Start on wet sand

Do your first beach run on the wet, firm sand near the water. Gradually progress to running on the softer sand for 1- to 2-minute intervals, then walking on the hard, wet sand for 3 to 5 minutes to recover. Stick with short runs totaling 15 or 20 minutes until you adapt to the soft sand.

Finish barefoot

Postrun, take off your shoes and cool down by walking barefoot on the beach for a few minutes to strengthen your feet and ankles. Sand is a great exfoliator, too, so its like youre getting a natural pedicure.