Secret (Natural) Ingredient: Surprising New Uses for Olive Oil

Earache relief
Warm olive oil can soothe your child's (or your) achy ear, says Rachel Lewis, MD, a pediatrician at Columbia University Medical Center. (Note: Only for kids 2 and up.) Use a syringe to place 2 to 4 drops of warm oil in ear (5 to 10 in your own). Follow up with doctor.
Stainless steel polish
Stainless steel appliances are magnets for fingerprint smudges. Make those marks vanish by applying a very light layer of olive oil with a soft cloth in a circular motion, says Catherine Houska, consultant to the Specialty Steel Association.
Dry-hair conditioner
Revive damaged hair with this treatment from John Masters of John Masters Organics hair- and skin-care lines: Saturate hair with extra-virgin olive oil, then wrap with a warm towel for 20 minutes. Shampoo, rinse, and condition if needed.
Skin soother
Olive oil's essential fatty acids are a natural Rx for rough elbows, hands, and cuticles, says dermatologist Lisa Donofrio, MD, of the Yale University School of Medicine. Nightly, rub a small amount of the extra-virgin variety into parched skin.