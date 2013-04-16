Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazine

There are times in life when the less-is-more rule is good to followchowing down on chocolate truffles and double-cheese pizza springs to mind. But when it comes to doing stuff that enhances your health and happiness, more is often better. The challenge, of course, is squeezing more of the good thingsbrain-boosting sleep, heart-healthy foods, belly-fat-fighting techniquesinto your already time-crunched life. Here are some smart, surprising ways to fit it all in.

Bone-Building ActionGood-for-You IodineCheers for Your HeartSunscreen for Wrinkle-Free LipsSweet, Glorious SleepBelly-Fighting FruitCancer-Fighting VeggiesStress-Relieving SexBrain PowerHeart-Healthy Oils