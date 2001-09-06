How Much Radiation Are You Getting?

We absorb radiation from a variety of sources. How much is too much? Experts say 3 mSv per year is probably OK for most of us; 20 mSv for those who must have medical tests.

RADIATION AMOUNT* CT scan, full body 10–12 mSv CT scan, chest or pelvis 4–8 mSv Natural background radiation (from sunlight, radon gas, etc.) from living in high-altitude cities (e.g., Denver, Salt Lake City) 6 mSv (per year) Natural background radiation from living at sea level (e.g., Chicago) 3 mSv (per year) Mammogram 1–2 mSv High-mileage frequent flying (100,000–450,000 miles per year) 1–6.7 mSv X-ray of chest (or ankle to look for broken bones) 0.1–0.6 mSv DEXA (bone-density) scan 0.01–0.05 mSv Dental X-ray (bitewing) 0.02 mSv Single airplane flight, coast-to-coast 0.01–0.03 mSv

*mSv=millisievert, the scientific unit of measurement for radiation dose. At high levels, radiation can mutate the structure (genetic components) of a body's dividing or reproducing cells and increase cancer risks. Sources: American College of Radiology; Radiological Society of North America; American Association of Physical Medicine; The New England Journal of Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, Cancer Center.