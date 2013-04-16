Run a Marathon: Run-Walk Marathon

April 16, 2013

From Health magazineThis program, which includes 3 exercises per week, consists of running mixed with power-walk breaks.

The program also includes optional cross-training workouts and rest days. Cross-training allows you to incorporate other activities you enjoy to compliment your program. Cross-training activities may include cycling, yoga, swimming, elliptical or any activity that is not walking or running.

The blend of walking and running together reduces the overall impact and risk of injury, increases enjoyment and prepares you to go the distance. You will progress more quickly and reach your goals more effectively.

The "Run-Walk" Program is best suited for those who are new to running and have been covering at least 3-4 miles comfortably 3-4 times per week for at least six months. If you are currently running less, that is okay!

Download our Run-Walk training program

