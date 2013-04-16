All-Natural Healing: The Latest on 4 Popular Supplements

Complementary remedies don't have much rigorous scientific research behind them, and the findings from studies that do exist seem to flip-flop faster than a gymnast. The result is consumer whiplash. That's why we decided to put four holistic treatments for several common women's health problems under the microscope.

We took a critical look at roughly 250 studies and interviewed international experts on the cutting edge of alternative medicine to come up with your guide to the most effective supplements and herbs for three top conditions.



Osteoarthritis: Glucosamine and Chondroitin

Colds: Vitamin C

Colds: Echinacea

Depression: St. John's Wort