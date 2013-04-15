Full-Body Workout: Lunge With Overhead Press

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week
Repetitions: 8 to 12
Instructions
A. Stand facing forward with feet hip-distance apart; hold a five- to eight-pound dumbbell in your right hand. Pivot left, then lunge, keeping your left knee directly over your left toe.
B. Return to starting position and press your right arm toward the ceiling. Lower the dumbbell slowly to your side. Complete eight–12 reps, then switch sides.
Six-month boost
As you lower your right leg, cross it diagonally behind your left leg and touch your right toe to the ground outside your left heel. Start your remaining right-side reps from this position; switch sides and repeat move with your left leg.
Nine-month boost
As you press with your right arm, lift your left knee to the inside of your right thigh. Straighten left leg; lower leg and arm at the same time. When pressing with your left arm, extend right leg.
