Learn to Substitute: Food Swap Guide

One of the easiest ways to cut calories is to food-swap. Ditch a high-fat version for its lower fat counterpart and youre on your way to mega-calorie savings. Also try these smart substitutions below.

Substitute this ... With this... Grande White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino = 480 calories, 7g fat Grande White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino Light = 180 calories, 2g fat 1 oz grated cheddar cheese = 115 calories, 9g fat 2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese = 40 calories, 3g fat 4 oz whole wheat banana muffin = 430 calories, 23g fat 2 whole grain waffles = 160 calories, 2g fat 1 cup tuna salad = 420 calories, 34g fat 3 oz grilled chicken breast = 150 calories, 3.5g fat ½ cup granola = 590 calories, 29g fat 1 cup fiber cereal = 120 calories, 2g fat 4 oz turkey burger = 240 calories, 17g fat 4 oz lean turkey burger = 170 calories, 7g fat Bagel with cream cheese = 600 calories, 22g fat English muffin with no-sugar-added jelly = 160 calories, 1g fat 1 slice cheese pizza = 450 calories, 13g fat 1 slice cheese-less pizza with veggies = 250 calories, 2g fat Large soft pretzel = 400 calories, 4g fat 1.25 oz (2 servings) soy crisps = 140 calories, 4g fat 1 order General Tsos Chicken = 1,300 calories, 11g fat 1 order steamed chicken and broccoli with ½ cup garlic sauce = 400 calories, 4g fat ¼ cup half-and-half = 80 calories, 7g fat ¼ cup skim milk = 20 calories, 0g fat 1 cup Ben & Jerrys Half-Baked ice cream = 560 calories, 28g fat Frozen fruit pop = 90 calories, 1g fat 2 1.3-oz chocolate truffles = 340 calories, 22g fat 2 chocolate-covered strawberries = 60 calories, 3g fat

Download this chart.