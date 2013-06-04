Feel-Great Weight Recipes

Getty ImagesHow do you eat fabulous fare while you're trying to achieve your feel-great weight? Try these healthy options whether you're eating breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just snacking.
Breakfast Recipes
Morning Snack Recipes
Lunch Recipes
Afternoon Snack Recipes
Dinner Recipes
Dessert Recipes
Breakfast
Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet
Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata
Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata
Mango-Ginger-Strawberry Smoothie
Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda
Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives
Morning snacks
Chocolate, Fruit, and Nut Clusters
Green Tea and Honeydew Granita
Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookies
Strawberry-Studded Mango Sorbet
Lunch
ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches
Butternut Squash Soup With Pear
Ginger-Chile Tofu With Red Peppers
Grilled Salmon and Spinach Salad
Parchment-Baked Halibut With Pesto, Zucchini, and Carrots
Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Mint Wraps
Shrimp, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad
Salmon Salad with Dill Vinaigrette
Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Afternoon snacks
Apple-and-Gorgonzola Salad With Maple Dressing
Cherry-Almond-Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Edamame With Ginger-Chile Dipping Sauce
Goat Cheese and Spiced Walnuts on Endive
Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers
Prosciutto-Wrapped Basil Shrimp
White-Bean-and-Roasted-Red-Pepper Crostini
Dinner
Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots
Flank Steak With Toasted-Corn Salsa
Grilled Mahi Mahi With Avocado-Chile Salsa (lunch/dinner)
Hoisin Chicken With Soba Noodles
Organic Rosemary Roast Chicken
Shrimp With Garlic in Olive Oil
Spice-Rubbed Salmon Steaks With Mashed Potatoes
Shrimp and Zucchini Barley Risotto
The Easiest Barbecued Chicken You'll Ever Make
Tequila-Lime Shrimp With Cilantro Rice
Tilapia With Fresh Tomato Relish
Turkey Burgers With Quick Ratatouille
Pan-Seared Steaks With Mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Breasts Provençal
Noodles With Duck Breast, Edamame, and Dried Cherries
Splurges and desserts
Chocolate Bread Pudding With Caramel Sauce
Molten Flourless Chocolate Cake