Find the Best Self-Tanner for You

From Health magazine

A safe tan is a bottled tanthis much we all know. What you may not realize, however, is that reaching for the bottle can offer benefits far beyond a sunny tint. The newest self-tanners do more than just bronze. They protect, firm, and rejuvenate your skin, too.Which one is right for you? Here, our picks.

These tanners keep aging rays off your back (and front).1. Neutrogena Color Boosting Sunblock SPF 30 ($10; drugstores) safeguards with the broad-spectrum protection of Helioplex. Plus, its waterproof.2. The sheer Shiseido Brilliant Bronze Self-Tanning Cream SPF 17 ($24; www.sephora.com ) ensures you dont get burnedby lethal rays or ugly streaks.These picks are made for glow and go.1. Body Drench Whipped Chocolate Self-Tanning Mousse ($20; www.haircareusa.com ) delivers a hue as rich as its namesake.2. LOreal Paris Sublime Bronze ProPerfect Airbrush Self-Tanning Mist Dermotologist-tested, ($10; www.lorealparis.com ) can get to out-of-reach areas.3. Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel ($30; www.sephora.com ) is a good choice for sensitive skin.Like all self-tanners, these formulas rely on dihydroxyacetone (DHA)a natural carbohydrate derived from beets and sugarcaneto stain the skin. But added plant-based extracts keep skin feeling soft and smelling fresh.1. Thanks to the fruit acids in Fake Bake Self-Tanning Lotion ($27; www.fakebake.com ), unwanted odor is a thing of the past.2. Oil-free and laced with organic lavender and chamomile, 302 Self-Tanner ($25; www.302skincare.com ) is easy to applysimply mist for an instant sun-kissed look.These buildable formulas gradually darken your skin with each application, giving you total control of your tan.1. Avon Anew Rejuvenate Dial-A-Glow Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 ($32; www.avon.com ) allows you to personalize your desired tan with four different levelsfrom a hint of glow to sun-drenched color.2. Jergens Natural Glow Express Body Moisturizer ($8; drugstores) imparts flawless color after three days. Plus, you can choose your ideal shade: medium or medium-tan.Apply self-tanner in circular motions, blending one section seamlessly into the next. (Rubbing up and down can cause you to miss spots, leaving skin looking blotchy.)

Be sure to use a light touch and blend well when applying self-tanner to the tops of your feet and toes, because these areas tend to absorb more color.