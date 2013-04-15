Find the Right Sunless Tan for You

From Health magazine

Using sunless tanning products instead of baking on the beach is a great way to help prevent skin cancer and premature aging. But if your applications leave you more streaky than chic, you might want to consider a professional tanning service. Here, we compare three options for nabbing the pro glow.

One-on-one air bronze

What to expect: A technician mists you from head-to-toe.

Best for: Those wanting a custom-blended formula.

How long it lasts: One week to 10 days.

Approximate cost: $95 to $140.

Where to find it: Go to www.fantasytan.com.

Spray-tan booth

What to expect: Jets spray you in a private booth.

Best for: Modest women who prefer to tan in privacy.

How long it lasts: Five days to one week.

Approximate cost: $30 to $55.

Where to find it: Check out www.mystictan.com.

Hand-applied glow

What to expect: An aesthetician gives you a full-body massage, but instead of using massage oil she blends on self-tanner.

Best for: Anyone whos looking for an added spa experience.

How long it lasts: Five days to one week.

Approximate cost: $120 to $160.

Where to find it: Log on to www.reddoorspas.com.