Sunscreen Picks Dermatologists Love

Dermatologists have access to every skin-saving product, well, under the sun. So with all of those choices, what do they use themselves? Health has the answers.
Solbar Shield SPF 40 ($12.95)
“Great for sensitive skin. Its physical blockers like zinc and titanium dioxide keep damaging rays out.”
Amy McMichael, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Neutrogena Fresh Cooling Body Mist Sunblock, SPF 45 ($9.49)
“I like the high-SPF, broad-spectrum protection. And its not greasy, so it wont clog pores.”
Elizabeth McBurney, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Banana Boat UltraMist Sport SPF 30 Continuous Clear Spray ($9.99)
“I spray it on my daughter when she wont stand still. Just a few hits give even coverage.”
Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at New Yorks Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
LaRoche-Posay Anthelios SX ($29)
“Its ideal for very fair skin because it protects from a wide range of UV rays.”
Rhoda S. Narins, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at New York University Medical School
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 With Parsol 1789 ($10.50)
“This lightweight lotion wont clog pores or cause breakouts.”
Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant attending physician of dermatology at Beth Israel Medical Center