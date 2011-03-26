Sunscreen Picks Dermatologists Love

Michelle Bender
March 26, 2011

Dermatologists have access to every skin-saving product, well, under the sun. So with all of those choices, what do they use themselves? Health has the answers.

Solbar Shield SPF 40 ($12.95)
“Great for sensitive skin. Its physical blockers like zinc and titanium dioxide keep damaging rays out.”
Amy McMichael, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Neutrogena Fresh Cooling Body Mist Sunblock, SPF 45 ($9.49)
“I like the high-SPF, broad-spectrum protection. And its not greasy, so it wont clog pores.”
Elizabeth McBurney, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine

Banana Boat UltraMist Sport SPF 30 Continuous Clear Spray ($9.99)
“I spray it on my daughter when she wont stand still. Just a few hits give even coverage.”
Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at New Yorks Mt. Sinai School of Medicine

LaRoche-Posay Anthelios SX ($29)
“Its ideal for very fair skin because it protects from a wide range of UV rays.”
Rhoda S. Narins, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at New York University Medical School

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 With Parsol 1789 ($10.50)
“This lightweight lotion wont clog pores or cause breakouts.”
Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant attending physician of dermatology at Beth Israel Medical Center

