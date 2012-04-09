5 Women Share Their Fitness Motivation Tips

Sometimes the company of a friend can be one of the strongest motivators to exercise. Thats why were telling the stories of five women who have successfully made fitness a permanent addition to their lives, drawing upon their workouts both for inner and outer strength. If youve found your will to exercise dwindling lately, read on for inspiration.

Soccer Fosters Camaraderie

When Susan Spidle signed up for her recreational womens soccer team, she got an instant social life.

Cross Training in the Great Outdoors

Judy Waytiuk treasures the time she spends swimming laps at dusk after a day devoted to work.

Cycling: A Tool for Goal-Setting

Its easy to assume Germaine Adams is a natural cyclist. But she tells a different story.

Music Revs Up Fitness Walking

Sophia Dembling used to practically force herself to put on her walking shoes.

Spinning Teacher's Enthusiasm Is Infectious

Sarah Gilbert hadnt exercised in months when she stumbled onto Erin Carsons Spinning class.