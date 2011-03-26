Ask Health: Itchy Eyelids

From Health magazine

Q: My eyelids are itchy and often flake. Whats causing this? And what can I do about it?



A: Youd be surprised by the number of women who come to me with this type of rash, known as eyelid dermatitis. Just as unexpected is its number one cause: wet nail polish, or, more precisely, a chemical in it called formaldehyde. Once polish dries, the chemical cant cause a reaction. But if tacky nails touch your lids, this sort of rash can result. Fragrance in skin-care products may also be to blame. And shimmery eye shadows can irritate lids too. Other common culprits are eczema of the eyelids and seborrheic dermatitis, a condition similar to dandruff, which makes the skin on the lids flake.

The best treatment, no matter the cause, is an over-the-counter, 1% hydrocortisone cream used twice a day for up to five days. Taking an antihistamineClaritin during the day or Benadryl at nightcan also help. And, of course, avoid potentially irritating products. If the rash worsens or doesnt improve over time, see your dermatologist.