Photos From Kristin Davis's Trip to Africa for Oxfam

As Global Ambassador for Oxfam International, Kristin Davis (pictured in the center), a star of Sex and the City, is a tireless champion for women and children in need.

Here are photos of Kristin and the people she met in Mozambique, South Africa, and Uganda on a trip earlier this year.

Above: Wednesday, January 30A group of children in Rustenburg, South Africa tell Kristin and Oxfam America President Ray Offenheiser how HIV and AIDS affects their lives and what the village is doing to combat it.

Kristin meets with Gordon Mthembu from the Treatment Action Campaign at an HIV/AIDS press conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mthembu spoke at the press conference about the need for more HIV testing and increased access to antiretroviral drugs.A woman at Circle of Promise cuts cloth for a sewing project. With the help of Oxfam, the organization has moved to a larger workspace with more sewing machines.Kristin checks out the jewelry, beadwork, belts, and shoes made at Circle of Promise, an organization in South Africa that teaches women the skills they need to make money and provide for their families.