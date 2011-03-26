Simple Hair Tricks That Can Take Years Off Your Face

IstockphotoDid you know the right style, length, and color can make you look a whole lot younger? Here, hair pros share their secrets.

Let it shine

“It doesnt matter how you wear your hair, but it has to be healthy to look youthful. Restore luminosity monthly with a silicone-rich mask, and boost shine daily by applying a silicone-based spray or serum before blow-drying.”

Danilo, a Pantene celebrity stylist who works with Penelope Cruz and Gwen Stefani

Fake fullness

“Multidimensional color creates the illusion of depth, making thin hair look thicker. Keep the colors just one or two shades apart, so theyre in harmony with each other.”

Kyle White, a senior colorist at The Oscar Blandi Salon; clients include Jessica Alba and Kyra Sedgwick

Get a touch of gold

“Little girls often have gorgeous bands of gold in their hair. Warm hues (like honey) reflect light, giving skin an age-defying glow. Cool, ashy tones, on the other hand, absorb light and rob skin of warmth, washing us out.”

Nathaniel Hawkins, a Tresemme celebrity stylist who has worked with Marcia Cross and Kelly Ripa

Embrace your natural hue

“When coloring your hair a darker shade, straying too far from your base color can be aging. Stay within a few shades of your natural hue, so your hair doesnt look artificial.”

Sharon Dorram Krause, a colorist who has worked with Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon