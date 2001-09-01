June Ramp-It-Up Moves for Feel Great Weight

Sean KelleyYou've been on the plan for a month, now it's time to step up your exercise. Try these two ramp-it-up movesfrom Feel Great Weight dream team member Geralyn Coopersmith.

Add in Superwoman

Superwoman works the back (pictured above).

This move will balance the back muscles that work with the ab muscles targeted by the Diagonal Crunches, further strengthening your core.

Heres how to do it: Lie face down on a mat with your arms straight overhead. Exhale and lift your right leg and left arm several inches off the floor. Pause for a second, inhale, then lower down. Repeat using your left leg and right arm; continue alternating for a total of 20 reps (10 per side). Do 2-3 sets.

Replace Step-Up with Crane Lunge

This move works the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves.

Now that you have mastered the Step-Up, youre ready to advance to the Crane Lunge. Not only does it challenge your balance, but it also provides a great workout for the same muscle groups with absolutely no equipment needed, since your body provides the resistance.

Heres how to do it: Begin in lunge position with your left foot in front and right foot in back (dont let your left knee go over your toes). Exhale, straighten your left leg, and bring your right knee forward and up as high as you can while maintaining a straight back. Inhale and return to the starting position. Do 10-12 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 1-2 sets.

