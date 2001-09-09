The Truth About Yoga



Claim: Yoga reduces lower-back pain. | TRUE

Several studies suggest that yoga can help ease the ache. One of the most recent, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in 2005, found that yoga does an even better job at relieving lower-back pain than traditional exercises.

Claim: Yoga can help you lose weight. | TRUE

How much depends on the type, how often you do it, and your diet (of course). More-athletic stylesmost notably ashtanga, a.k.a. power yogaburn more calories and help build more muscle (which translates into an even higher number of calories torched) than more-meditative versions. A 150-pound woman can work off more than 460 calories during a single hour of power yoga (versus around 170 calories for a traditional yoga session). Many celebrities, including Serena Williams, love how yoga helps them stay in shape.

Claim: Yoga cures asthma. | FALSE

Many asthma patients believe doing certain types of breathing techniques can help reduce their symptoms. But research published in the medical journal Thorax suggests that yogic breathing isnt one of them: Participants who used a device that mimicked the breathing technique pranayama saw no improvement in their asthma symptoms.

Claim: Yoga can ease carpal tunnel pain. | TRUE

In a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers found that a yoga regimen can help relieve pain and improve grip strength in people with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Claim: Yoga makes your skin look younger. | FALSE

Weve seen books and Web sites that make this claim, but yoga alone cant improve your skin (although it can relax your facial muscles). Making healthy yogic choices, however, like exercising, going easy on the alcohol, and getting enough rest, certainly cant hurt.