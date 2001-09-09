A Quick Calorie-Burning Workout

Get on the ball this fall with an energizing circuit that takes only 20 minutes, 2 to 3 times a week, from Health Contributing Editor Petra Kolber. Click here for the printable version of this workout.

Bicep Curl in Plank Balance A

for biceps and core

Kneel down in front of a stability ball holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your arms extended downward and palms forward, slowly roll forward onto your stomach so your hands nearly reach the floor, then lift up onto your toes to create a straight line from head to toe.

Keeping your core still, bend arms and curl hands to shoulders. Extend your arms toward the floor to complete the rep. Do 1 set of 12 reps.

Shoulder Press And Leg Raise A

for shoulders, core, and legs

Sit on the ball with your legs parallel and your knees bent to 90 degrees. Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand and keeping your abs tight, point your elbows down and lift your hands to shoulder height, palms facing each other.

