A Workout for Super-Hectic Days

Become a master multitasker with this 12-minute full-body routinepart 2 in our 3-month series from Contributing Editor Petra Kolber. Click here for the printable version of this workout.

for legs, hips, arms, and core

A: Hold a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms forward, and extend arms down by your sides. Step forward about 2 feet with your right foot. Then bend both legs and curl arms.



Slowly stand, keeping your knees slightly bent. Pause. Then straighten legs, stand on tiptoes, and raise both arms to shoulder height. Lower your heels and arms to finish the rep. Do 12 reps, and build to 3 sets.

Next Page: Squat Into Diagonal Raise With Calf Raise [ pagebreak ] Squat Into Diagonal Raise With Calf Raise

for legs, shoulders, and core

A: Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width apart. Hold a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms down by your sides. Keeping your head up and back straight, squat slightly; your knees should be directly above (or just behind) your toes.



Slowly stand, keeping your knees slightly bent. Pause. Then straighten legs, stand on tiptoes, and raise both arms to shoulder height. Lower your heels and arms to finish the rep. Do 12 reps, and build to 3 sets.for legs, core, and chest

A: Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, lie on the floor, both knees bent and feet flat. With your upper arms on the floor and elbows in line with your shoulders, bend your arms to 90-degree angles.

