Hula Hoop Workout



Using a 3-pound Heavy Hoop ($49) follow this 30- to 40-minute workout from Heavy Hoop creator Wendy Iverson. You can use a regular hoop, too, but you may not see the same results, notes Iverson.

Routine:

1. March in place for 3 minutes to warm up.

2. Spin the hoop around your hips for 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly to left. Stand the hoop on the floor next to your left foot, and hold the top of the hoop with your left hand. Lift your right leg to the side (to hip height or as high as you can); at the same time, roll the hoop away from your body, and extend your right arm overhead. Do two sets of 12 repetitions on each side.

4. Spin the hoop around your hips for 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes forward and hands holding the hoop in steering-wheel position. Lift your right leg to the side twice while turning the hoop to the right. Next, lift your left leg to the side twice while turning the hoop to the left. (Thats one rep.) Do two sets of 12 repetitions.

6. Spin the hoop around your hips for 3 to 5 minutes.

7. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes forward. Hold the hoop in your hands in steering-wheel position. Turn your body left slightly, and extend your right arm across your body to touch the left side of the hoop. As you do this, come up on the toe of your right foot. Repeat on the opposite side. (Thats one rep.) Do two sets of 12 repetitions.

8. Spin the hoop around your hips for 3 to 5 minutes.

9. Lie face up on floor, legs raised at a 90-degree angle. Hold the hoop in your left hand, and place your feet lightly on the lower part of the hoop. Place your right hand behind your head. Lifting your shoulder blades off the floor slightly (your lower back shouldnt move), lower your legs until they're a few inches off the floor. Return slowly to starting position. Do two sets of 12 repetitions, switching sides for the second set.

10. March in place for 3 minutes to cool down. (Dont forget to stretch.)