Is It Alzheimer’s? Probably Not

If you forget to pick up your dry cleaning once or twice, its unlikely that dementia is around the corner (although your favorite silk dress may be). Letting a few errands slip isnt a sure sign of the disease. Really important symptoms include loss of control over speech, trouble completing simple tasks like balancing a checkbook, and confusion about where you are. In fact, your memory losses may simply be due to a shortage of vitamin B12. According to Harvard research, a deficiency can produce symptoms similar to dementia and Alzheimers. Theres plenty of the vitamin in meats, chicken, fish, dairy products, and fortified breakfast cereal.

Still worried? Consider talking to a therapist if youre superanxious about memory loss. A study by the Rush Alzheimers Disease Center in Chicago found that people plagued by worry, anxiety, or depression are more prone to developing a condition thats a precursor to Alzheimers.